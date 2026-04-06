Chandigarh schools, Haryana secretariat, Ferozepur court get bomb threat on email

Panic swept through Chandigarh and parts of Punjab on Monday morning after several schools, the Punjab and Haryana secretariat, and the Ferozepur district court received bomb threats via email. The threats, purportedly sent by an outfit called Khalistan National Army, triggered evacuations and search operations by bomb disposal and dog squads. A Chandigarh Police team at the municipal corporation office in Sector 17 on Monday. Security was stepped up after the Punjab and Haryana secretariat and Chandigarh mayor’s office received a bomb threat on email. (Keshav Singh/HT)

In Chandigarh, three major educational institutions—St Stephen’s School in Sector 45, Ryan International School in Sector 49, and Shivalik Public School in Sector 41—were among the first to receive the bomb threat emails. The messages claimed that explosions would occur at specific times during school hours.

“The safety of students is our priority. We followed standard operating procedures, evacuated the buildings immediately, and informed the police,” said a spokesperson for one of the schools. Parents were seen rushing to the campuses to collect their children as news of the threat spread on social media.

Security up at secretariat, mayor’s office

The threat extended beyond schools to high-security zones. The Punjab and Haryana secretariat, which houses the offices of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and his Punjab counterpart, was placed under a security blanket. The Chandigarh mayor’s office also received a similar warning.

A specific threat mentioned a potential grenade attack at Gandhi Bhavan on the Panjab University campus. While senior officials remained tightlipped about the exact contents of the emails, sources indicated that the messages contained provocative language aimed at the state leadership.

Mohali, Ferozepur courts evacuated

Around noon, security personnel briefly evacuated parts of the Mohali district courts complex. Court staff, litigants, and visitors were moved outside while police conducted a precautionary sweep. Normal functioning resumed only after the area was declared safe.

In Ferozepur, the district court complex witnessed similar scenes. Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, SSP Ferozepur, stated that police teams, including bomb disposal and dog squads, rushed to the spot immediately. The entire premises was secured, and lawyers were advised to stay clear of the building. This is the second such threat the Ferozepur court complex has received in the last two months.

Police probing origin of emails

Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police have launched a joint investigation into the origin of the emails.

“We have deployed our technical teams and cybercrime cells to trace the IP addresses. While we suspect this to be a hoax intended to create disharmony, we are not taking any chances. No suspicious objects have been recovered from any of the locations so far,” a senior Chandigarh Police official said.

Security has been intensified at railway stations, bus stands, and other public places across the region.

The authorities have urged the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading rumours and unverified information.