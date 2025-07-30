Chandigarh: SD College student assaulted by rivals over political sticker

A clash broke out on the campus of SD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh on Monday afternoon, leaving a postgraduate student injured following a confrontation reportedly triggered by a political sticker. A case under sections 126(2), 190, 191(2), 191(3), 115, 351(3), 118(1) of the BNS has been registered in Sector-34 Police Station. (HT photo for representation)

Ekampreet Singh, 24, a second-year MA student and supporter of the Student Democratic Collective Union (SDCU), in his complaint to the police alleged that he was attacked by a group of 8–10 students led by Hunar Gill, a supporter of the rival Indian Students’ Front (ISF) party.

The incident took place around 1 pm near the college’s Automation Centre, close to the principal’s office. According to Ekampreet, the trouble began when a student named Binni, a BA student wearing SDCU party sticker, was confronted by Hunar Gill, who allegedly tore off the sticker and discarded it.

“When I protested against his actions, Hunar Gill misbehaved with me and threatened to ‘reform’ me and remove the leadership influence from me,” Ekampreet stated. He said that approximately 10–15 minutes later, Hunar returned with a group of associates, some of whom were armed with sharp-edged weapons.

Ekampreet identified Jashan Sher Gill, Anmol Gill, Fateh Baidwan, and Hunar Gill among those who allegedly assaulted him with sharp objects, while others, including Rizwal Siddhu and Nirwan, reportedly attacked him with punches and kicks.

As the scuffle intensified, one of Ekampreet’s friends, Archit Jaglan, tried to intervene but was also reportedly attacked by the group.

Both students were later taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where they received treatment for their injuries.

Ekampreet further claimed that he had previously received threats from the same group and urged police to take legal action against all individuals involved. A case under sections 126(2), 190, 191(2), 191(3), 115, 351(3), 118(1) of the BNS has been registered in Sector-34 Police Station.