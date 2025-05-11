Chandigarh: Sector-15 book market grapples with poor infra

The iconic book market in Sector 15, home to over two dozen booksellers, is grappling with poor infrastructure and dwindling profits, with authorities paying no heed to shopkeepers’ continued problems. Despite repeated appeals and limited improvements over the years, the basic infrastructure of the market remains grossly inadequate for sellers who have been catering to the city’s academic needs for decades. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Established between 1972 and 1975 near Panjab University’s (PU) gate number 2, the market was relocated to Sector 15 in 2007, where shopkeepers were allotted only raised platforms instead of proper commercial shops for operations. Despite repeated appeals and limited improvements over the years, such as the installation of shutters in 2016, the basic infrastructure of the market remains grossly inadequate for sellers who have been catering to the city’s academic needs for decades.

Shopkeepers say the conditions under which they operate are increasingly unsustainable. One of the most pressing concerns is the fibreglass roofing installed above the stalls. During peak summer months, these sheets trap unbearable heat. In the monsoon season, the problem reverses—leaky roofs allow rainwater to seep in, which ruins the precious book stocks.

Javed Ali Khan, the owner of Excellent Book Shop and one of the oldest vendors in the market, points out, “The fibreglass roofs trap immense heat in summers but let rainwater enter into the stalls during monsoons. We’re selling books, and even a small leak can ruin our stock.”

Vicky Kanoja, the owner of City Old Book Centre, said, “The infrastructure could cause a serious termite problem in some stalls due to the lack of ventilation. It affects books, furniture—everything. Earlier, a book edition would last for years. Now, we’re forced to update the inventory every academic session. It adds pressure and increases losses if the demand fluctuates.”

President of the market association, Suresh Kumar, alias Sonu, said the makeshift platforms are bad for business. “These platforms were never designed with long-term sustainability in mind. With evolving needs, there must be an upgrade that matches the importance this market holds for students,” he said.

The economic strain has deepened in recent years with the rise of digital reading platforms. As more students turn to online resources, footfall in the market has reduced, and most sellers now report working on slim profit margins—often just around 20%, which is also not steady year-round. Income peaks only during school admissions and exam seasons, while the rest of the year remains slow, the shopkeepers added.

To survive these challenges, many sellers have requested the issuance of general trade permits, which would allow them to expand their business into stationery or other educational supplies. “We want to stay true to books, but we also need to support our families. Right now, we don’t have the flexibility to adapt,” said Kumar.

Area councillor Saurabh Joshi, who has long advocated for the market’s improvement, echoed the sellers’ concerns. “The real situation of these shopkeepers needs to be acknowledged. They are part of the city’s academic backbone. The administration must take note and extend support where it’s due,” Joshi added.