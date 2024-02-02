Chandigarh: Sector 19 resident held guilty of killing Mohali man in 2021

A local court on Thursday held a Chandigarh man guilty of murdering a 31-year-old man, whom he owed ₹9 lakh. The 29-year-old convict, identified as Jaspreet Sharma, alias Monty, a resident of Sector 19-C, had shot dead Jaspreet Singh, alias Jass, near the Garcha light point in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, in 2021. An agriculturalist belonging to Parol village in Mohali’s Mullanpur, the victim is survived by his wife and a daughter. (Getty Images/Purestock)

An agriculturalist belonging to Parol village in Mohali’s Mullanpur, Jass is survived by his wife and a daughter. The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh held Monty guilty of an offence punishable under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on February 2.

The case was registered on the complaint of Jagdeep Singh, who is an eyewitness of the murder and a school friend of the deceased. The complainant told police that in the afternoon of November 13, 2021, Jass asked him over the phone to pick him up from Padol village, as he had to collect around ₹9 lakh from Monty at 4 pm.

Monty first called them to his office in Phase 1, Industrial Area, but later changed the location to Railway Station. Thereafter, Monty and Jass left in one vehicle and the complainant followed them in his car. The complainant said Monty stopped his car near Garcha light point, where both of them stepped outside of the car and started arguing.

“Monty took out a pistol and fired two shots at Jass. The complainant rushed towards the victim, who tried to run towards the other side of the road, however, Monty fired another shot at him, leaving him dead. Thereafter, Monty threw the pistol in the bushes and fled away in his car,” the complainant’s statement mentioned.

The injured was taken to Civil Hospital, Manimajra, where he was declared dead and police was called. Following this, a case was registered at Industrial Area police station on November 13, 2021.

The defence counsel argued that the accused has been falsely implicated.

The court observed: “From the evidence of the prosecution there remains no doubt that it was the accused Jaspreet Sharma, alias Monty, who on 13.11.2021, at about 5 pm near Garcha Light Point, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, committed murder of deceased namely Jaspreet Singh, alias Jass, by inflicting injuries to him (deceased) with gunshots and the said gun/pistol being carried by him was without any permit or License.”