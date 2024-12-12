Chandigarh: Sector-24 resident duped of 40,000 in job fraud

A resident of Sector 24 was duped of ₹40,000 in a scam involving fake promises of employment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The complaint was filed online on the ICMS portal before July, and a case was registered on Tuesday under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 17 police station in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

According to complainant Mukesh Kumar, his sister, Rekha, was initially contacted by her friend, Kavita, who referred her to the accused, Rohit Kumar, regarding the job opportunity. Mukesh said Rohit, a resident of Dhanas Small Flats, Chandigarh, allegedly lured him with the assurance of securing a job as a lab attendant or a lower division clerk (LDC) at PGIMER.

According to the complainant, Rohit demanded ₹50,000 for securing the job. Mukesh made an advance payment of ₹30,000, followed by an additional payment of ₹10,000, which was made under pressure.

The complainant further alleged that Rohit continuously pressured him for the remaining ₹10,000, claiming that the contractor required full payment before joining. However, upon further inquiry, it became evident that no such job arrangement existed.

As an evidence of his claims, the complainant provided screenshots of the job offer message, payment transactions amounting to ₹40,000 and a draft of the alleged appointment letter, which later turned out to be fraudulent.

