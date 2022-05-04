Chandigarh Sector 41 residents seek deferral of CHB’s demolition drive
Residents of Sector 41 Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) societies on Tuesday held a meeting and demanded that the demolition drive to be undertaken by the CHB be deferred.
A spokesman said a representation regarding the same would be sent to the board. An action committee of the councillors across party lines in such societies’ wards would be formed and sector-wise hunger strikes would be organised against the move.
The attendees demanded that the issue of needs-based changes be considered on the ‘Delhi model’ basis. The residents also decided to take up the matter with the Union home minister Amit Shah and city MP Kirron Kher.
It was on April 29 that CHB had directed the allottees in Sector 41-A to remove the illegal constructions and rectify their units within seven days, failing which the demolition would be carried out at the risk and cost of the persons concerned.
The CHB notice had come in the wake of the Punjab and Haryana high court directing demolition of the third floors in 76 buildings in a Sector-41 society terming them as illegal constructions.
The HC had also ordered CHB to restore the structural aspects of dwelling units on ground and first floors, wherever modifications have been done in violation of norms, within a month.
Two more colonies receive notices
The administration on Tuesday asked residents in two more colony residents to evict the area as colonies are to be demolished. The colonies where notices were put up are Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area phase 1 and Janta colony, sector 25. The residents have been asked to vacate the land immediately as administration has decided to clear all encroachments on government land within 21 days. Earlier on Sunday administration had demolished colony numbers, considered one of the biggest colony.
The levels of PM10 (particulate matter of sizes up to 10 microns) shot up around five times the safe limit of 100 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) in several parts of Delhi on Tuesday as dust blew in from Rajasthan, which, along with partly cloudy skies due to a western disturbance, pushed the maximum temperature below the 40-degree mark and maintained high humidity levels during the day.
Woman accused in Panchkula’s illegal abortion case sent to judicial custody
The city-based woman who was on Monday booked for allegedly running an abortion racket in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, was sent to judicial custody by the local court. Police said they are looking to investigate the exact number of abortions carried out by the woman, and her husband who is an ayurvedic doctor, illegally in the last five years.
Greenfield Project: NHAI approves four-fold increase in compensation for landowners
Work on the much-awaited Greenfield Project, aimed at decongesting the Airport Road in Mohali, is finally expected to begin within a month as the National Highway Authority of India has approved four-fold increase in the compensation amount for landowners. The project had been put on hold for nearly eight months as landowners were protesting against the rates being offered for their land.
Only 40,000 have received Covid vaccine’s booster shot in Chandigarh so far
Despite Covid infection count recording a gradual increase, raising the possibility of a fourth wave, not many adults have come forward to take the booster dose of the vaccine. So far, a lowly 40,792 adults across all categories of the eligible 1.87 lakh have taken the precautionary dose, which is the third shot overall. The booster shot can only be administered nine months after the second.
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest 2 terrorist aides with heroin in Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Indian army busted an inter-district narco terror module and arrested two terrorist associates with heroin worth ₹1.5 crore and arms and ammunition in the Baramulla district. In another incident, the security forces also nabbed an associate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front while he was trying to flee from a checkpoint in Rabitar village of Pulwama district.
