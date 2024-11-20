Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Sector-43 family away at wedding returns to find home burgled

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 20, 2024 08:48 AM IST

In her complaint, Surinder Kaur reported that gold jewellery; including four kitty sets, two bangles, a pair of earrings, two pairs of tops, and four rings- amounting to approximately 10 tolas; had been stolen from the wardrobe

Thieves made off with gold jewellery and cash from a Sector 43 residence while its homeowners were attending a wedding function on Sunday night. The incident took place at the residence of Surinder Kaur, who returned home early Monday to discover her house had been ransacked.

As per initial investigation, the intruders appeared to have broken the main lock to gain entry into the house.
As per initial investigation, the intruders appeared to have broken the main lock to gain entry into the house. (iStock)

According to Kaur, she and her husband, Gurjeet Singh, had left their home at 7.40 pm on Sunday to attend a marriage function at Kharar. Upon their return at around 1.20 am, they found the front door bolted from the outside with a missing lock.

Upon entering the house, a scene of utter disarray met their eyes. Clothes were strewn across the bedroom floor, and the wooden wardrobe was open with its contents scattered on the bed. In her complaint, Kaur reported that gold jewellery; including four kitty sets, two bangles, a pair of earrings, two pairs of tops, and four rings- amounting to approximately 10 tolas; had been stolen from the wardrobe. Additionally, cash totaling 90,000 was also found missing from a steel almirah kept in another room.

As per initial investigation, the intruders appeared to have broken the main lock to gain entry into the house. Upon having searched the rooms thoroughly, they made off with the valuables.

A case under Section 305, 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector 36 police station. An investigation is underway to track down the culprits.

