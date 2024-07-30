Chandigarh Sector 8 electrocution:Central team visits site,to submit report in 2 days

Nine days after deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Partap Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of 17-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric transformer in Sector 8, a two-member team of technical experts from the Central Electricity Authority, Delhi, on Monday visited the site. Outgoing Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit had expressed his displeasure at the uncovered and exposed fuses of the power transformers. (HT Photo)

The team took the measurements of the transformer, wires and took the details of how the victim came into contact. The team also sought details of earthing from the local electricity department. The team will submit its report to the UT administration after getting approval from their authorities by July 31.

The victim, Mayank, of Sector 7, was the son of the deputy director of enforcement directorate here. While crossing the railings next to a transformer, he came into contact with it and got electrocuted.

On the directions of outgoing Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, DC Vinay Pratap Singh on July 19 ordered an inquiry into the tragic incident. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) central Naveen was entrusted to conduct and complete the inquiry in a period of 10 days by associating technical experts in field of power and electricity from Delhi.

Purohit had visited the site of the incident to assess the situation first-hand and instructed a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of death, identify any lapses by officials, and recommend necessary precautions to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The administrator had expressed his displeasure at the uncovered and exposed fuses of the power transformers and instructed the engineering department to take immediate action to ensure the safety of residents in vicinity of electric transformers and poles in Chandigarh to prevent further cases of death by electrocution.

He emphasised the urgency to strictly adhere to all safety regulations set by the power ministry.

Purohit had issued strict instructions to both the civil and police administration to take stringent action against those found responsible. He also called for fixing accountability within the department concerned.

After the incident, an executive engineer and a sub-divisional engineer were suspended till the inquiry is completed.