Chandigarh Sector-9 murder: Shooter conducted thorough recce, switched vehicles to escape

A meticulously planned hit, executed in broad daylight and backed by a cross-border escape trail, has come to light in the sensational Sector-9 murder of property dealer Charanpreet Singh, alias Chini, with investigators revealing that the main shooter had conducted detailed reconnaissance, altered his appearance multiple times and entered India through Nepal to evade detection. The post-mortem of victim Charanpreet Singh was conducted on Friday and he will be cremated on Saturday. (HT)

Punjab AGTF SP Bikramjit Brar told a media channel that Rajan was already on the radar of agencies after being linked to a 2025 murder case in Kotkapura. Though he was believed to be in Malaysia at the time, the agency had maintained detailed records, including photographs.

Hot on his trail, the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) finally traced Rajan, alias Piyush Pehalwan, to Haryana’s Kaithal, where he was caught with his accomplice, Pritam Shah of Nawanshahr, following an encounter.

The duo, identified as the shooters behind the murderous attack on Charanpreet on March 18, were nabbed in a joint operation with the Haryana Special Task Force (STF). They also sustained injuries in retaliatory exchange.

Investigation has uncovered a sophisticated evasion strategy. Rajan had officially left India in 2023 and had not returned through formal channels. However, inputs from Nepal’s intelligence authorities revealed that he entered Nepal on January 1, 2026, and subsequently crossed into India via road, bypassing immigration checks.

To evade detection, he frequently altered his appearance — sporting a long beard at one point and going clean-shaven during the attack. He also relied on multiple mobile numbers, changing them regularly to avoid being tracked.

Probe further revealed that he had conducted detailed reconnaissance before executing the crime. He was well aware of Charanpreet’s routine, including his gym timings, and had carefully identified the most opportune moment to strike and flee.

The assailants had also pre-planned their escape, mapping routes using mobile applications for real-time navigation. After carrying out the attack on a motorcycle, they switched vehicles mid-way and were later picked up in a car, indicating logistical support and prior coordination.

SP Brar said Rajan had reached Chandigarh three days before the murder and switched off his phone upon entry. He reportedly stayed at multiple locations in the Sector-52 Kajheri area, frequently changing accommodations to evade surveillance.

Preliminary investigations indicate the involvement of gangster networks. Rajan is believed to be associated with gangster Lucky Patial, the leader of the Davinder Bambiha gang, who allegedly facilitated weapons and logistics for the murder. Brar said Charanpreet may not have been the only target, and multiple individuals were on the gang’s radar.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem of the victim was conducted on Friday and he will be cremated on Saturday.