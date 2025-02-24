Chandigarh sees four incidents of robbery, snatching in a day

The city saw four robbery and snatching incidents in a day on Friday. The victims were threatened, assaulted and robbed, prompting police to launch investigations. The second case was reported from Sector 54, Chandigarh, where a tea vendor was attacked and robbed of cash by three unknown assailants near the Furniture Market of Adarsh Colony. (HT Photo)

In Sector 53, a fashion designer, Arup Mondal (37), was robbed at knifepoint in Spring Garden around 8 pm. According to the police, two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted him, hurled abuses and one of them pressed a knife against his back while the other forcibly took his Samsung A53 mobile phone. The accused then unlocked the phone and transferred ₹8,000 from Mondal’s ICICI Bank account before fleeing.

Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 34 police station. Cops are scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

The second case was reported from Sector 54 where a tea vendor was attacked and robbed of cash by three unknown assailants near the Furniture Market of Adarsh Colony. Victim Ramesh Shah (40) informed the police that the incident took place at 9:45 pm when he was returning from his tea stall in Sector 44. He said three motorcycle-borne men intercepted him in a jungle area behind the market. When he refused to hand over his mobile phone and money, one of the assailants slashed his chin with a knife, another struck his leg with a brick and the third hit him with an unknown object.

The robbers then took away his cash, Aadhaar card, voter ID and e-Shram card before fleeing while threatening to kill him if he reported the crime. A police patrol team found Shah injured and rushed him to GMSH, Sector 16, where his medical examination confirmed multiple blunt force injuries.

Following his complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 118(1), 304(2), 126(2), 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS at the Sector 39 police station.

In another case, Sangeeta (47), a resident of Sunder Nagar in Mauli Jagran, was targeted by two bike-borne snatchers near a petrol pump at the Hallo Majra light point around 9:30 pm. She was returning home with her daughter after attending a religious event in Sector 34 when two men on a black bike snatched her bag and fled, she informed the police. According to her, a mobile phone, a SIM card, ₹2,000, a silver chain and a silver anklet were there in her bag. The industrial area police station registered a case under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the BNS. Efforts are underway to nab the culprits, the police stated.

In Sector 37B, Seema Rani (24), a resident of the same area, complained that she was on her way to a market nearby when a youth on an Activa scooter snatched her mobile phone near the government school and sped away.

The Sector 39 police station registered a case under Section 304(2) of the BNS. The police are working on identifying the suspect using surveillance footage.