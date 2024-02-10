Chandigarh sees warmest day, coldest night of the month

With the maximum temperature climbing to 22.5°C and minimum dipping to 5.8°C, the intervening night of Thursday and Friday was the coldest of the month, while the day temperature on Friday was the highest of the month. Girls enjoying the sunny day at Panjab University Campus in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), mercury will remain on similar lines in the coming days with colder nights and warmer days.

The maximum temperature rose from 19.7°C on Thursday to 22.5°C on Friday, 1.2 degrees above normal. It is the highest since December 27, when it was 23.4°C.

The minimum temperature fell from 7°C on Thursday to 5.8°C on Friday, 3.7 degrees below normal. It is the lowest since January 25 when it was 4.6°C.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “This has to do with the prevailing dry conditions. Sunny days increase maximum temperature, while absence of clouds at night makes temperature fall below normal. It is likely to continue along similar lines in the coming days.”

Singh added that snowfall in the hills is causing cold and chilly winds to blow across the city. This is leading to cold wave conditions in parts of Northern Punjab. Rain is unlikely in the next week or so.