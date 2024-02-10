 Chandigarh sees warmest day, coldest night of the month - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh sees warmest day, coldest night of the month

Chandigarh sees warmest day, coldest night of the month

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Feb 10, 2024 09:44 AM IST

The maximum temperature rose from 19.7°C on Thursday to 22.5°C on Friday, 1.2 degrees above normal. It is the highest since December 27, when it was 23.4°C.

With the maximum temperature climbing to 22.5°C and minimum dipping to 5.8°C, the intervening night of Thursday and Friday was the coldest of the month, while the day temperature on Friday was the highest of the month.

Girls enjoying the sunny day at Panjab University Campus in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Girls enjoying the sunny day at Panjab University Campus in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), mercury will remain on similar lines in the coming days with colder nights and warmer days.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The maximum temperature rose from 19.7°C on Thursday to 22.5°C on Friday, 1.2 degrees above normal. It is the highest since December 27, when it was 23.4°C.

The minimum temperature fell from 7°C on Thursday to 5.8°C on Friday, 3.7 degrees below normal. It is the lowest since January 25 when it was 4.6°C.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “This has to do with the prevailing dry conditions. Sunny days increase maximum temperature, while absence of clouds at night makes temperature fall below normal. It is likely to continue along similar lines in the coming days.”

Singh added that snowfall in the hills is causing cold and chilly winds to blow across the city. This is leading to cold wave conditions in parts of Northern Punjab. Rain is unlikely in the next week or so.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On