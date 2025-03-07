Chandigarh: Sehwag’s brother arrested in cheque bounce case

Police have arrested Vinod Sehwag, brother of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, in a two-year-old cheque bounce case in which he was declared a proclaimed offender. Reserving its decision, the court adjourned the case till March 10. (iStock)

The accused’s bail plea was taken up by a local court on Thursday.

Opposing bail for the accused, police contended that he had already disobeyed orders of the court, and may jump bail and repeat the same offence if given bail.

Vinod, along with two others, all directors of M/s Xalta Food Beverages Private Limited, was booked under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to proclamation under Section 82 of CrPC) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station in 2023.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Krishan Mohan Khanna, a resident of Sector 12, Panchkula, and proprietor of Shree Naina Plastics Inc, Khata Baddi, after cheques issued by the trio were dishonoured by bank.