Chandigarh senior girls clinch top honours in roller hockey, inline events

Chandigarh senior girls clinch top honours in roller hockey, inline events

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 21, 2023 09:20 AM IST

Chandigarh’s senior girls claimed gold in both senior roller hockey and inline hockey events at the ongoing 61st National Skating Championship held at Sector-10 Skating Rink in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

In the senior girls’ roller hockey, Chandigarh secured top honours by winning all their league matches. Haryana girls secured the silver medal, while Punjab took home the bronze.

For senior girls’ inline hockey, Chandigarh clinched gold, with Haryana securing silver and Karnataka earning bronze. The rankings were determined based on performances in the league matches.

In senior boys’ inline hockey, Haryana defeated Rajasthan 3-0 to advance to the final. After a two-year hiatus, Haryana, once a dominant force in inline hockey, has confirmed a medal in the national championship. Haryana will face Chandigarh in the finals, with Chandigarh securing victory over Punjab in a penalty stroke after both sides were tied at 3-3 in the stipulated time during the semi-finals.

In men’s roller hockey, Chandigarh defeated Jammu & Kashmir 12-1 to claim the bronze medal. In junior boys’ roller hockey, Tamil Nadu defeated Uttar Pradesh 4-0 to secure the bronze medal. For junior boys’ inline hockey, Andhra Pradesh secured the bronze by defeating Haryana.

