Chandigarh set to become model solar city by 2030, Kataria at Independence Day event

Chandigarh is moving towards becoming a model solar city by 2030, said Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during the 78th Independence Day celebrations held at Parade Ground, Sector 17, on Thursday. The administrator also awarded commendation certificates to 25 employees of the Chandigarh administration and general public for rendering outstanding services in the field of public services, art and culture, social services and sports. (Kehav Singh/HT)

“Against the ambitious target of 75 MW-peak for solar power projects, we have already achieved 66.45 MW peak with grid-tied rooftop solar plants at 4,633 government and private sites. Additionally, we have commissioned north India’s largest floating solar photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 2,000 KW-peak at Water Works, Sector 39,” said Kataria while listing out the city’s achievements.

Kataria, who was the chief guest on the occasion, appealed to all citizens to abide by fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution and help make India a “Vishwaguru” on the completion of 100 years of independence.

Highlighting the key achievements of the Chandigarh administration, Kataria said the city had positioned itself as a leading example of how thoughtful planning and innovation can drive urban success.

Kataria called upon the people of Punjab and Chandigarh, elected representatives of the people, civil and police officers, ex-servicemen, youth, doctors, educationists, intellectuals, NGOs, voluntary organisations and media to make their valuable contribution in the campaign against drugs, public campaign for green and clean environment as well as in initiatives like green energy, solar energy, tree plantation, Swachh Bharat, Digital India, Make in India, women empowerment and Viksit India.

On the occasion, the administrator also awarded commendation certificates to 25 employees of the UT administration and general public for rendering outstanding services in the field of public services, art and culture, social services and sports. He also conferred Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished/Meritorious Services upon 22 Chandigarh Police personnel. Two Chandigarh Police inspectors were awarded the President’s Police Medal.