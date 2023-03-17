Chandigarh: SFS members stage protest over fee hike at UIET

Members of the Students for Society (SFS) on Thursday staged a protest outside University Institute of Engineering and Technology’s (UIET’s) block 1 against the annual fee hike. Members of the Students for Society protesting at UIET in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

They also protested in support of their demand to implement the relative grading system and submitted a demand charter to the UIET director.

Panjab University has proposed a 7.5% fee hike for new entrants for the next session in its self-financed courses, including at UIET.

Prateek, an SFS activist and a student of UIET, addressed the gathering and said, “PU authorities are imposing dictatorial decisions and burdening students. Therefore, there is an urgent need to mobilise students.”

Sukhman, another member of the SFS, said, “PU authorities are continuously increasing fee every year. They are implementing the privatisation agenda in our university. They want to convert PU into a private university. We strongly oppose the privatisation of education. Therefore, we demand that PU authorities must put an end to anti-student annual fee hikes.”

The SFS is also continuing its sit-in outside the office of the PU vice-chancellor.