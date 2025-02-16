Chandigarh: SJOBA motor car rally set to kick off on February 27

The 38th edition of the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) Rally 2025, the flagship motorsports event of the alumni association of St John’s High School, is scheduled from February 27 to March 2. The event will start with the ceremonial flag-off at the exhibition ground in Sector 34 at 5 pm. The total prize money is ₹ 6 lakh, along with trophies and awards for participants and winners. (HT File for representation)

SJOBA president Harpal Singh Malvai said, “The mega event will begin with the scrutiny of the vehicles starting at 8 am and the rally will conclude on March 2 at 4.30 pm at St John’s High School, followed by the prize distribution at the CGA Golf Range.”

“After the vehicles’ scrutiny, a ‘super special stage’ will be held at the Sector-34 exhibition ground. We will have short, purpose-built tracks, around which the public can gather and see the machines in action,” he added. The rally will witness participation of 30 four-wheelers and 60 two-wheelers. In the women’s category, a total of three women-riders with their two wheelers will participate. The drivers of the four-wheelers and riders of the two-wheelers will take part in four competitive sections each day.

The total prize money is ₹6 lakh, along with trophies and awards for participants and winners.