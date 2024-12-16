Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Snatchers target woman, auto driver

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 16, 2024 09:08 AM IST

In the first case, two unidentified motorcycle-borne youths made off with a 38-year-old woman’s mobile phone while she was out for an evening walk near DPS School in Sector 40, Chandigarh

Snatchers struck twice on Saturday, targeting a woman and an auto-rickshaw driver.

In the second case, three unidentified youths allegedly snatched a mobile phone and cash from an auto-rickshaw driver near Sector 56, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
In the second case, three unidentified youths allegedly snatched a mobile phone and cash from an auto-rickshaw driver near Sector 56, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

In the first case, two unidentified motorcycle-borne youths made off with a 38-year-old woman’s mobile phone while she was out for an evening walk near DPS School in Sector 40.

The victim, Suman Goyal, a resident of Sector 40-D, stated that the incident occurred at around 7.50 pm when she was speaking to her mother on her mobile phone during her walk.

According to Goyal, two men riding a motorcycle, approached her from behind. The pillion rider, wearing a red jacket, snatched her purple iPhone 14 Pro Max from her hand before fleeing the scene.

Police have registered a case under Sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of the BNS and initiated an investigation.

In the second case, three unidentified youths allegedly snatched a mobile phone and cash from an auto-rickshaw driver near Sector 56.

The victim, Yogendra Kumar, 24, a resident of Buterla village, Sector 41, is a native of Khagaria district in Bihar.

According to Kumar, when he picked up three passengers near the Mohali Phase-1 barrier, they requested to be dropped near the petrol pump in Sector 56. Upon reaching their destination, the passengers then asked him to stop near a bus stop close to the pump.

As soon as he stopped the auto, the three youths snatched his smartphone and 500 stashed in the phone’s cover. The suspects fled the spot immediately, Kumar said. A case under Section 304 (2) of the BNS has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On