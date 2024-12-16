Chandigarh: Snatchers target woman, auto driver

Snatchers struck twice on Saturday, targeting a woman and an auto-rickshaw driver. In the second case, three unidentified youths allegedly snatched a mobile phone and cash from an auto-rickshaw driver near Sector 56, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

In the first case, two unidentified motorcycle-borne youths made off with a 38-year-old woman’s mobile phone while she was out for an evening walk near DPS School in Sector 40.

The victim, Suman Goyal, a resident of Sector 40-D, stated that the incident occurred at around 7.50 pm when she was speaking to her mother on her mobile phone during her walk.

According to Goyal, two men riding a motorcycle, approached her from behind. The pillion rider, wearing a red jacket, snatched her purple iPhone 14 Pro Max from her hand before fleeing the scene.

Police have registered a case under Sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of the BNS and initiated an investigation.

In the second case, three unidentified youths allegedly snatched a mobile phone and cash from an auto-rickshaw driver near Sector 56.

The victim, Yogendra Kumar, 24, a resident of Buterla village, Sector 41, is a native of Khagaria district in Bihar.

According to Kumar, when he picked up three passengers near the Mohali Phase-1 barrier, they requested to be dropped near the petrol pump in Sector 56. Upon reaching their destination, the passengers then asked him to stop near a bus stop close to the pump.

As soon as he stopped the auto, the three youths snatched his smartphone and ₹500 stashed in the phone’s cover. The suspects fled the spot immediately, Kumar said. A case under Section 304 (2) of the BNS has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.