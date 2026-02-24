Chandigarh: SOP confusion keeps PU fest calendar uncertain

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced to bring uniformity and tighter regulation to events at Panjab University (PU) have now become the centre of a fresh dispute between the university administration and the students’ council. In an official communication dated November 27, the dean of student welfare (DSW) was directed to obtain feedback from the students’ council and representatives of student organisations. The matter was to be placed before the vice-chancellor (VC) after consultations. (HT File)

The SOPs were framed in April 2025 following the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old student Aditya Thakur during a fest concert on campus. Meant to strengthen security, regulate sponsorships and streamline large-scale events, the framework continues to remain in force even as sections of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) demand its withdrawal. The issue resurfaced during a senate protest in November, when student leaders sought abolition of the SOPs.

VC Renu Vig clarified that the SOPs have not been withdrawn. “I will be asking the DSW to ensure that they are reviewed at the earliest with feedback from the students’ council,” she said.

The most contentious clause is the categorical ban on “star nights” at council festivals. Despite the restriction, PUCSC president Gauravver Sohal said that a star night will be part of his proposed fest ‘Jhankaar’, scheduled from March 14 to 18. “We will hold the star night at any cost. The university administration needs to provide us with the required level of security,” Sohal said, adding that he believed the SOPs had been abolished.

DSW Yogesh Rawal, who recently assumed office, said the framework remains operative. “The last communication clearly stated that we would take feedback from council members. Since that process was not completed, the SOPs remain as they were,” he said. “No star night will be allowed. We have received the proposal from council members, but we will not be permitting it.”

General secretary Abhishek Dagar said the council had received conflicting signals. “The university has kept us in confusion about the SOPs. They themselves are not clear whether to implement them or not. We will be going ahead with holding our star night,” he said.

Reiterating the administration’s position, Vig said no such event would be permitted. “No star night will be held. We have been instructed by Chandigarh Police that the university does not have adequate space to accommodate the student strength,” she said.

SOPs beyond ‘star night’

Beyond the controversy over musical performances, the SOPs introduce wider regulatory measures. They mandate that all sponsorship funds be deposited in a separate bank account maintained by the DSW office, prohibit cash transactions, and provide for a centralised system for stall allotment during festivals. Rawal confirmed that the separate sponsorship account has not yet been created.

The SOPs also state that there shall be no division of festivals among council members and that all office-bearers must collectively organise events. However, PUCSC vice-president Ashmeet Singh is set to organise ‘Vimarsh’ from February 25, while Sohal is overseeing ‘Jhankaar’.