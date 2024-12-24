Chandigarh: Speeding Thar crashes into tree, 1 dead, 3 hurt

A 19-year-old lost his life while three others sustained injuries when their car collided with a roadside tree near the main gate of the Sector 34 police station late on Sunday around 11:25 pm. The Thar that rammed into a tree near the Sector -34 police station on Sunday night. (HT PHOTO)

According to constable Baljinder Singh, who was on duty at the main gate of the police station, the vehicle was being driven recklessly at high speed when the driver lost control. A loud crash alerted him, and upon inspection, a Black Thar car was found rammed into a tree near the sidewalk. Emergency responders, including a PCR team and ambulances, arrived promptly and transported the injured to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Rounak, a resident of Aerocity, Mohali. He was declared dead at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. Three others —Vinayak Sharma, Aryan, and Dhananjay Sharma—sustained injuries of varying severity and are receiving treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, and Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16.

Police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125A (rash or negligent behavior that endangers human life or safety), and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against the driver of the Thar.

The vehicle has been taken into police custody for further examination.