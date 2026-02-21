Chandigarh: Speedster riding zig-zag across road kills PU student

A 25-year-old student of Panjab University (PU) was killed in a hit-and-run incident near the Jayanti Majri barrier (between PGI and Mullanpur) on Thursday morning when a speeding motorcycle, allegedly being driven in a zig-zag manner, rammed into his scooter. The victim’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused rider fled the spot without stopping to help the victim and was later arrested from a hospital. The accused has been identified as Shyam Sunder, 25.

The victim, Kulbir Singh, was a native of Alipur Patti village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. He was a second-year BA student at PU and suffered from a disability in one leg.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 9.15 am when Kulbir was going towards the India Reserve Complex on his TVS Jupiter scooter. His friend Gurjeet Singh, who works with the Chandigarh Police, was following him on a motorcycle.

In his statement to the police, Gurjeet said that the biker was coming from the opposite direction at high speed and swerving across the road. He suddenly lost control and crashed head-on into Kulbir’s scooter near the Jayanti Majri barrier. Due to the impact, Kulbir was thrown onto the road and suffered severe head injuries.

Gurjeet, with the help of passersby, immediately rushed the injured student to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Sector 12, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police officials said the accused did not stop to assist the victim after the collision. Instead, he allegedly called his friends, who picked him up from the accident site and took him to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, for treatment. Following a search, the accused was traced and arrested from GMSH-16 hospital. His motorcycle has been seized and sent for mechanical inspection. Closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the area and statements of witnesses are being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events. The victim’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem examination.

5th hit-&-run in city in a month

February 14: 63-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding car in Manimajra.

February 10: Unidentified pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding car near the airport light point towards Zirakpur in the early hours.

February 9: A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a reversing truck and a speeding car near the Industrial Area.

February 7: A 66-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run case on the dividing road between Sectors 34 and 44.