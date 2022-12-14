Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh SSP row: LoP accuses CM Mann of being casual

Bajwa said that the Governor mentioned that he could not contact Mann because he was busy with election campaigning in Gujarat.

Chandigarh Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of often showing a casual approach to significant issues.

Launching a scathing attack on Mann following governor Banwarilal Purohit’s letter to the chief minister regarding his communication with the chief secretary on Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Chahal’s repatriation, Bajwa said that the governor mentioned that he could not contact Mann because he was busy with election campaigning in Gujarat. “This very fact demonstrates the lax attitude and insincerity of Mann towards Punjab,” Bajwa said in a statement.

He said that the governor’s letter also shed light on the fact that there was a major communication gap between CM Mann and Punjab’s bureaucracy including Chief Secretary. “Bureaucracy is considered as an eye and ear of the government. Mann must make this fact public whether Chief Secretary made him aware of his communications with Punjab Governor on the Chandigarh SSP issue. This development also points the finger at intelligence failure,” the Congress leader added.

