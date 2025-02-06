Chandigarh: Startup workshop to foster women-led innovation held

A tech startup connect-and-grow workshop, focusing on fostering women-led innovation and entrepreneurship, was held at Panjab University on Tuesday. The workshop at PU, Chandigarh, concluded with networking sessions, fostering collaborations and meaningful conversations among aspiring young entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and startup ecosystem enablers. (HT Photo)

The workshop was organised by PI-RAHI (Panjab University-IIT Ropar Regional Accelerator for Holistic Innovations Foundation) under Startup Handholding & Empowerment (SHE) Cohort 3.0, in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST).

SHE is a dedicated initiative aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs in technology and innovation by providing structured mentorship, strategic guidance and industry connections to scale their ventures successfully.

The workshop was inaugurated by PU vice-chancellorRenu Vig, along with PSCST executive director Pritpal Singh. The event also marked the launch of Idea-phied 3.0, a platform to nurture entrepreneurial aspirations among women in technology. As many as 250 participants, which included faculty, research scholars, PU students and its affiliated colleges, participated in the workshop.

A chat on “Empowering women entrepreneurs: Policies, progress and the path forward in Punjab” was led by Manish Verma, co-founder & CEO, AngelBlue Holdings, featuring expert insights from Dapinder Kaur Bakshi of PSCST and Satyendra Singh CEO of TBI IISER Mohali. A panel discussion on “Tech-driven women entrepreneurs: Pioneering the future of innovation and impact”, was held and was moderated by Neha Arora, COO, PI-RAHI.