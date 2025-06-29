Chandigarh: State disability commissioner directs UT to expedite work to improve bus stand accessibility

The Chandigarh State Commission for Persons with Disabilities has issued strict directions to the UT administration for the timely implementation of accessibility features at Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) at Sector 17 and 43. The directions were issued while hearing a matter filed by advocate Shiv C Bhola on Thursday. The next hearing is scheduled for July 10, 2025. (HT File)

Having a benchmark disability, Bhola highlighted that on visiting the railway counter in ISBT-17, he found the railway counter on the second floor without ramp, tactile tiles, handrails at improper height and no accessible bathrooms as per standard norms. In his complaint filed under Section 80 of the Right of Persons with Disability Act, 2016, he highlighted that there are no accessibility measures opted in the bus stand i.e. no braille enabled sign board, no audio visual announcement system, no reserved parking space with standard parking logo and the staff at railway counter being insensitive and rude to disabled person.

During the earlier hearing held on June 20, 2025, representatives from the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) and engineering department appeared before the commission. CTU informed that the proposal for accessibility upgrades had been submitted to the engineering department on April 4, 2025. However, the architectural drawings necessary to implement the upgrades at ISBT-17 were still pending from the department of urban planning.

Taking serious note of the delay, the commission directed the concerned officials to obtain and submit the drawings by July 10, 2025, ensuring no further deferment.

Meanwhile, the engineering department confirmed that at ISBT-43, accessibility-related civil works such as laying of tactile tiles and construction of ramps have been completed. Photographic evidence and a written affidavit from the responsible SDO were submitted to the commission.

The commission also directed that the remaining issues mentioned in the petition be addressed promptly upon receipt of required documents from the urban planning department. The next hearing is scheduled for July 10, 2025.