Chandigarh: Stir on, PGI docs run OPDs at protest site

Residents doctors in Chandigarh who have been protesting over the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor at Kolkata’s RK Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Tuesday provided outpatient department (OPDs) services from the protest site itself, saying that they didn’t want the patients to suffer. The protest entered its ninth day on Tuesday. Residents were seen using their medical equipment to examine patients, review CT scans and X-rays. (HT Photo)

The resident doctors guided the patients to the tent where the OPD services, including ophthalmology, medicine, pediatrics, were set up.

Dr Perugu Praneeth Reddy, one of the residents, said, “Patients are our responsibility, and we don’t want people to suffer. That’s why we are still working our shifts in the Emergency and ICU, following the roster. We know that PGI serves patients from across the region, and they have nowhere else to go.” Around 100 patients availed of the services on the day.

Dr Smriti Thakur, who has been working in general surgery emergency for the last three days, said that several pediatric patients were treated today.

She shared the story of a patient from Bihar who said it would be difficult for him to return with his child. “We made an emergency card, got him the ultrasound form, checked the reports, and provided him with the necessary medication. While elective surgeries are not being performed, all surgeries related to any malignancy are still being conducted, and we will also continue running all cancer OPDs,” she said.

Karam Singh, a 75-year-old from Himachal Pradesh, was unaware of the ongoing strike and came to PGI early this morning to get treatment for abdominal pain. “Since no new cards were being made, I thought I would have to leave, but then I heard the announcement and saw doctors treating patients in the tent. Although I didn’t have a card, a general medicine doctor examined me, prescribed the necessary tests, and gave me the urgent medication I needed,” he said.

Residents were seen using their medical equipment to examine patients, review CT scans and X-rays. Dr Hariharan A said they will scale up the OPDs on Wednesday and organise a blood donation camp where residents and the general public can donate blood.

A resident added, “We want more people to join our fight. If we don’t stand up for our colleague now, how can we expect anyone to support us in the future when we need it?”

The protesting doctors also discussed the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings related to the case.

Representing PGI in Delhi on August 19, Dr. Hariharan A., the president, and Dr. Perugu Reddy, the joint secretary of the association of Resident Doctors (ARD), expressed disappointment over the health secretary not meeting or address the ARD members who were present. “What is the value of our service and compassion if neither the health secretary nor the health minister has come forward to talk to us?” they asked.

A PGI spokesperson said, “In view of the continuation of strike by the resident doctors in PGIMER as part of the nationwide protest against the gruesome incident at Kolkata, the OPD services in PGIMER will continue to run in a curtailed manner tomorrow August 21, till further notice. Registration of only follow up (old) patients will be done from 8am to 9.30am.”

Registration of new patients in OPD will not be done till further notice.

Emergency and trauma services, including critical care services, will function as usual.

OPD services remain curtailed at GMCH-32

As the OPD services remain curtailed in GMCH-32, only six new patients were registered on Tuesday. For revisit there were 1,491 patients. The number of patients admitted at the hospital was 83.

As already decided, the registration for new patients will remain closed until further notice. Registration for old patients will continue with timing from 8 am to 10 am. Online registration for new patients will also be suspended till further orders.