 Chandigarh: Stopped for traffic violation, SUV driver poses as judicial official; booked for impersonation - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Stopped for traffic violation, SUV driver poses as judicial official; booked for impersonation

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 21, 2024 06:38 AM IST

The incident drew widespread attention after a six-minute video of the altercation between the accused, Prakash Singh, a resident of Sector 51, Chandigarh, and the traffic police surfaced on social media

An SUV driver was booked for impersonation after he allegedly posed as a judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) in a bid to get off easy after being stopped by the traffic police for a violation at the Sector 45/46/49/50 roundabout on Sunday.

A subsequent online check revealed that Prakash was not a judicial magistrate but an advocate. (Getty image)
A subsequent online check revealed that Prakash was not a judicial magistrate but an advocate. (Getty image)

The incident drew widespread attention after a six-minute video of the altercation between the accused, Prakash Singh, a resident of Sector 51, and the traffic police surfaced on social media.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The video purportedly shows the traffic police stopping the SUV driver, following which the latter haphazardly stops on a zebra crossing and starts arguing with the cops. It is then revealed that the police action was a result of a black cloth obscuring the front number plate of his car. When the cops -- ASI Ajit Singh and constable Yogesh -- request for his driving licence, Prakash refuses and attempts to leverage his supposed judicial status by making them speak to a higher-ranking official over the phone. He later speeds away in his vehicle, nearly hitting the traffic police.

A subsequent online check revealed that Prakash was not a judicial magistrate but an advocate. Police noted that Prakash had a judge’s logo displayed on the front glass of his vehicle, furthering his impersonation. Later, ASI Ajit Singh filed a complaint at the Sector 49 police station, resulting in the FIR. Prakash has been booked under Sections 170 (impersonating a public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public duties), and 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, he was also given a traffic challan for jumping the red light and tampering with his vehicle’s number plate.

As per the police, he had taken advantage of the judge’s logo many times in the past as well.

Police traced his address through the vehicle’s registration number. It was also revealed that he already has an FIR under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code against him. Police arrested him on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Stopped for traffic violation, SUV driver poses as judicial official; booked for impersonation

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On