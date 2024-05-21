Chandigarh: Stopped for traffic violation, SUV driver poses as judicial official; booked for impersonation

An SUV driver was booked for impersonation after he allegedly posed as a judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) in a bid to get off easy after being stopped by the traffic police for a violation at the Sector 45/46/49/50 roundabout on Sunday. A subsequent online check revealed that Prakash was not a judicial magistrate but an advocate. (Getty image)

The incident drew widespread attention after a six-minute video of the altercation between the accused, Prakash Singh, a resident of Sector 51, and the traffic police surfaced on social media.

The video purportedly shows the traffic police stopping the SUV driver, following which the latter haphazardly stops on a zebra crossing and starts arguing with the cops. It is then revealed that the police action was a result of a black cloth obscuring the front number plate of his car. When the cops -- ASI Ajit Singh and constable Yogesh -- request for his driving licence, Prakash refuses and attempts to leverage his supposed judicial status by making them speak to a higher-ranking official over the phone. He later speeds away in his vehicle, nearly hitting the traffic police.

A subsequent online check revealed that Prakash was not a judicial magistrate but an advocate. Police noted that Prakash had a judge’s logo displayed on the front glass of his vehicle, furthering his impersonation. Later, ASI Ajit Singh filed a complaint at the Sector 49 police station, resulting in the FIR. Prakash has been booked under Sections 170 (impersonating a public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public duties), and 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, he was also given a traffic challan for jumping the red light and tampering with his vehicle’s number plate.

As per the police, he had taken advantage of the judge’s logo many times in the past as well.

Police traced his address through the vehicle’s registration number. It was also revealed that he already has an FIR under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code against him. Police arrested him on Monday.