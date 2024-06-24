Chandigarh: Street vendor robbed of 8,000 at knifepoint in broad daylight

Two men robbed a street vendor of ₹8,000 in cash, along with his Aadhaar and PAN cards, near 3BRD Road in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon. Spotting a policeman at a nearby beat box, the street vendor lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered at the Sector 31 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty image)

One of the accused had previously bought clothes from the victim, Mohammed Akhir, a resident of Burail village, Sector 45-B.

Akhir told police that he was returning from Ram Darbar with his merchandise and cart around 2.25 pm, when two individuals approached him. He recognised one of the men as Gautam, also known as Kaka, who had bought clothes from him in the past.

Akhir alleged that Gautam twisted his right arm and threatened him with a knife. He then forcibly snatched his black wallet, which contained approximately ₹8,000 in cash, along with his Aadhaar and PAN cards. Before fleeing with his accomplice, the accused warned him against reporting the incident to the police.

Spotting a policeman at a nearby beat box, Akhir lodged a complaint, following which a case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 392 (robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 31 police station.