Chandigarh: Subir-Nirav claim overall pro top honours at SJOBA TSD Rally

The duo of Subir Roy and Nirav Mehta claimed the top spot in the overall pro category during the 37th edition of the SJOBA TSD Rally hosted by the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA), which concluded on Monday. Vikas Malik and Dinky Varghese secured the first runner-up position, while Vanishree Pathak and Kasshish Gagan Mehta finished third place in the overall pro category. (HT Photo)

In the amateur category, Chandra Singh and Venu Rameshkumar claimed first place, and the novice category saw Anil Bakshi, Sunita Bakshi and Ameya Bakshi take the spotlight, winning first place. In the specially abled category, Digvijay Singh and Preeti Goswami raced to victory, clinching first place. In the above 1,600cc category, Vikas Malik and Dinky Varghese bagged first place. Subir Roy and Nirav Mehta dominated the up to 1,600cc category, taking the top honours. In the Coupe Des Dames (women) category, Dr Vanishree Pathak and Kasshish Gagan Mehta grabbed top position while Shailendra Singh and Sushmita Chauhan shone brightly in the couples' category, taking home the first prize.

In the St John’s category, Atul Nanda and Hardik Nanda finished the rally taking the first position. Meanwhile, Naman Goyal and Anirudh Goyal won second, and Raveena Verma and Augustine Jairaj finished third.