Chandigarh: Sukhna Choe to get high-level bridge near Bapu Dham Colony

A high-level bridge will be constructed in place of the existing causeway over Sukhna Choe near Bapu Dham in Sector 26 to alleviate disruptions in traffic flow and mitigate the impact of heavy rains during monsoon. Chandigarh administration is ready to float tenders as the consultant hired by the UT engineering department to conduct surveys, prepare drawings and detailed project report submitted its report recently. (HT File Photo)

A consultant, hired by the UT engineering department to conduct a topographical survey, hydraulic studies, detailed designing, preparation of drawings and a detailed project report, and detailed estimates for the project, has recently submitted its report.

The bridge will help prevent any disruption in flow of traffic like the one experienced in 2023 when water released from the Sukhna Lake flooded the causeway and led to its closure for several days. The existing culvert at the site is low.

According to department’s senior officials, tenders would now be floated for the construction of a high-level bridge to replace the existing causeway over Sukhna Choe, which connects Sector 26 with Sector 13, IT Park and Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula.

The survey involved assessing water flow patterns, soil sampling and analysing the topography to ensure the bridge’s stability and durability. The data was also collected on the accumulation of water to determine the most suitable design and type of pillars for the bridge.

A study was also done to examine the traffic. Special cameras recorded the flow and categorised the vehicles by size, providing the administration with comprehensive data on traffic density.

To reduce traffic on Madhya Marg, the administration is not only focusing on the high-level bridge but is also planning another alternative route. A new road will link the Panchkula main road from Hallo Majra light point near Makhanmajra via the Industrial Area’s rear side, passing through Daria.

This alternative path will serve as a significant corridor for vehicles coming from Tribune Chowk, Sectors 27, 28, and Mohali and heading towards Panchkula.