Chandigarh swelters as mercury hits 2-year high for March

Maximum temperature rose from 32.8°C on Wednesday to 35.1°C on Thursday, 3.5 degrees above normal. It made Thursday the hottest day of the month since March 31, 2022, when the mercury read 37°C.

IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said while temperature was on the higher side on Thursday, the fresh spell of rainfall can result in a drop of three to four degrees over the next couple of days. The system will be stronger on Saturday, while cloudy weather is likely from Sunday onwards.

While the maximum temperature can increase further towards the end of the month, chances of a heat wave are low.

The day temperature has to cross 40°C for it to be classified as a heat wave for this region.

The minimum temperature fell from 20.9°C on Wednesday to 20.3°C on Thursday, still 2.4 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 31°C and 33°C, while the night temperature will remain between 19°C and 21°C.