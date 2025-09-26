Chandigarh: Take care of passengers, Kataria exhorts newly hired CTU drivers

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday gave away appointment letters to 97 newly appointed bus drivers of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU). UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria hands over an appointment letter to a newly appointed CTU bus driver in a ceremony held at UT Secretariat on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

In his address, Kataria congratulated all the newly appointed drivers and said that this appointment is not just a job, but a proud responsibility to serve society and the public. He said that a bus driver is not just a driver, but a guardian of the city’s speed, passenger safety, and punctuality. The journey of every student, every worker, and every family can be safe and enjoyable only if the driver performs his or her duties with utmost devotion and dedication.

Kataria stated that passengers are the real customers, and customers are like God. It is every driver’s responsibility to care for them and ensure their safety. He also emphasised that drivers must also be safe, as their own safety is the foundation for the safety of passengers.

He also recalled the historic journey of the CTU. He said that starting with only 30 buses in 1966, the organisation today boasts a fleet of 657 buses, serving the tricity as well as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

“Over the past few years, the CTU has made significant progress in strengthening its fleet, incorporating electric buses, and improving passenger amenities. Furthermore, national awards have proven that the CTU is emerging as a model public transport organisation in the country.

Present on the occasion were chief secretary, Chandigarh, Rajeev Verma, home secretary, Mandip Singh Brar, finance secretary, Diprava Lakra, director transport Pradhuman Singh and senior officials of the Chandigarh administration.