Chandigarh teachers push for change in school timings amid soaring heat
UT cadre educational employees’ union has written to the UT director school education asking for a change in the working hours of government schools on the lines of Punjab and Haryana amid soaring temperature.
Speaking about the same, union president Swarn Singh Kamboj said, “Because of the extreme heat in the day many children can fall ill in the afternoon when the temperature is at its peak. We want that the time for government schools should be changed from 7:00 am in the morning to 12 noon.”
The union has also asked for the implementation of other demands which include sending back teachers on deputation from Punjab and Haryana, transfers of some teachers who have been in the same school for over 10 years and secure policies for teachers on contract and guest faculty.
HC directs Varanasi SSP to inquire into assault on woman by police
The Allahabad high court has directed the senior superintendent of police, Varanasi to inquire into the alleged assault on a woman by police personnel for inter-caste marriage. Justice Rahul Chaturvedi has also directed the SSP Varanasi to provide adequate security and keep a close vigil over the safety and security of Kavita Gupta (the woman), her husband Mahesh Kumar Vishwakarma and Kavita's in-laws so that nothing untoward happens to them in future.
HC allows Haryana to conduct panchayat bodies’ elections
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday allowed the Haryana government to hold panchayat elections in the state. The court was hearing pleas in which government move to amend Haryana Panchayati Raj law, which bars women from contesting on general seats, has been challenged. Additional advocate general Ankur Mittal, who along with advocate general Baldev Raj Mahajan had appeared in court said it was in July 2021 that the government had given an undertaking before court that due to Covid-19 outbreak, it won't hold elections.
Free of cost precautionary dose rolled out by Haryana govt
The Haryana health department on Wednesday rolled out the administration of precautionary dose to fight Covid-19 for the 18-59 age group free of cost at government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs). A total of 22,137 precautionary doses, including for the 60-plus age category were administered on Wednesday. Additional chief secretary, health Rajeev Arora said they were granted access to the CoWin portal by the Union health ministry from Wednesday.
Sedition complaint filed against MLA Aseem Goel for taking controversial oath at Ambala event
The assembly had collectively condemned the event that took place following a violent clash between two groups in Patiala. Last week, BJP MLA from Ambala, Aseem Goel and editor-in-chief of a national news channel Ashok Chavanke were among the attendees of an event of the Uniform Civil Code organised by Samajik Chetna Sangathan at Aggarwal Dharamshala.
AAP seeking one chance from Haryana residents, says MP Sushil Gupta
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and AAP Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta said their government has changed the conditions of schools and hospitals in Delhi and is seeking one chance from Haryana residents. Addressing a gathering at Assan village to welcome party's state youth wing president Arun Hooda, Gupta said they are spreading the party's ideology in every village, town and city in Haryana.
