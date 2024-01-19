Chandigarh: Teenager held guilty of raping 4-year-old girl

A special POCSO court on Thursday held a teenager guilty of raping a four-year-old girl in March 2022. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Friday. As per case files, the convict is 19 years old and was known to the 4-year-old girl . (Getty Images/Purestock)

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Friday.

As per case files, the convict is 19 years old and was known to the child. As per the FIR, the child was playing near her house on the night of March 24, 2022, and didn’t return home.

Her mother asked the father to bring her home. When he couldn’t find her, they started searching for her. Later, the neighbours found the child in the bushes near Sheetla Mata Temple, located near Chandigarh railway station.

The child had got bruises from thorns and also had other marks on her body. When asked about what happened, she didn’t say anything and slept. The next day, the child said an uncle took her to the jungle, promising that he will give her sweets, but there he raped her.

The police were called and the child, in her statement, said the teenaged boy took her to the bushes and assaulted her. Based on the mother’s complaint, a case was registered at the IT Park police station.

The accused was booked under Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 354 (assault), 354 A (outraging the modesty of a woman) 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.