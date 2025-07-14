Chandigarh: Tewari quits advisory council’s sub-panel over ‘anomalies’ in picks

Just two days after the UT administration constituted 10 standing committees under the Administrator’s Advisory Council, Congress member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Sunday stepped down as the chairperson of art, culture, tourism and heritage preservation sub-committee. In a letter to the Chandigarh administrator, MP Manish Tewari also pointed out how seven out of the 10 chairpersons of the various sub-committees belonged to “one political dispensation” only. (HT)

While highlighting anomalies in the appointments, he requested Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to appoint local Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky as the chairperson instead.

Tewari wrote, “I had the occasion to peruse the list of chairpersons and members of the sub-committees constituted from among the members of the Administrator’s Advisory Council appointed by you. I was rather surprised to note that while the Chandigarh presidents of other political parties have been appointed as chairpersons of one sub-committee or the other, the president of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee (CTCC) HS Lucky has only been made a member of the art, culture, tourism and heritage preservation sub-committee. This is a serious anomaly.”

“Ideally, no political person should be heading these committees. Only domain experts and people with special knowledge of the respective genres should ideally head these sub-committees. There is no dearth of such experienced and talented people in Chandigarh who have eons of experience and expertise in their respective fields,” he wrote.

But, while acknowledging the administrator’s decision to pick political personalities as chairpersons of the respective sub-committees, Tewari requested that Lucky be appointed as the chairperson of the sub-committee on art, culture, tourism and heritage preservation in his place.

“In that manner the presidents of a substantial number of major political parties from Chandigarh would be placed on an equitable footing,” he noted.

BJP Chandigarh media head Ravi Rawat termed Tewari’s resignation as nothing more than a mere show.

“The position of committee chairman is not a game of musical chairs to be passed around at will. Instead of stepping away, Tewari should have taken the opportunity to promote the city’s art, culture and tourism. He is running away from his responsibilities, which is injustice to the people of Chandigarh,” Rawat remarked.

After every two years, the UT administrator constitutes an around 60-member advisory council, which advises the administration on development issues and policy matters, and the members include personalities from various professional fields.

However, political parties in Opposition always allege that the members of council are mostly from the ruling party in Centre. For the last 10 years, the council includes maximum members from the BJP.

As per UT home secretary’s orders on sub-committees, seven of the 10 sub-committees will be chaired by leaders associated with the BJP.

Each committee has been assigned specific thematic responsibilities with designated chairpersons, members and member secretaries. These standing committees are meant to hold individual meetings to deliberate on key issues and submit their inputs ahead of the Advisory Council meeting chaired by the UT administrator.

Key appointments include BJP state president JP Malhotra, senior party leaders Sanjay Tandon, Satya Pal Jain, Satnam Sandhu, Gian Chand Gupta, and former mayors Anup Gupta and Subhash Chawla. Among others, MP Manish Tewari and AAP’s Vijaypal Singh were also appointed as sub-committee chairpersons.