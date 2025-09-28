Edit Profile
    Chandigarh: Thieves came to fix cupboard key, decamp with jewellery, ₹1 lakh cash

    Nitish Diwan, a 47-year-old resident of Sector 37, in his complaint at Sector 39 police station alleged that two men posing as key-makers targeted his home on September 20

    Published on: Sep 28, 2025 5:02 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Burglars decamped with gold, silver and 1.5 lakh cash from a house in Sector 37 on the pretext of making cupboard keys.

    The entire incident was captured on CCTV. (HT Photo for representation)
    The entire incident was captured on CCTV. (HT Photo for representation)

    Nitish Diwan, a 47-year-old resident of Sector 37, in his complaint at Sector 39 police station alleged that two men posing as key-makers targeted his home on September 20. He said that a man selling keys was roaming near his house when his mother handed him a cupboard key to check.

    The following day, around 11.50 am, the key-maker returned with an accomplice. While one pretended to make the key, the other stood guard near the door. Under the guise of repair work, the duo stole two gold pendant sets, a gold chain, two diamond rings, gold earrings, 500gm of silver, and 1.5 lakh in cash before fleeing.

    The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Police said both suspects have been identified through the footage and efforts are on to nab them.

