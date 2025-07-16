Chandigarh: Think no one’s watching? CCTV helps nab man for littering

Reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy against public littering, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has issued a challan to a littering violator in Sector 23, after identifying him through CCTV footage shared by alert local residents. The violator was also served a strict warning against any future violations. (HT photo for representation)

The incident came to light when residents submitted a video evidence showing an individual discarding waste irresponsibly in a public area. Acting swiftly, the MC traced the scooter registration number visible in the footage, identified the offender, and issued a challan under the Solid Waste Management (MSW) Rules. The violator was also served a strict warning against any future violations.

MC commissioner Amit Kumar, said that this action should serve as a strong message that littering in public spaces will not be tolerated. “Citizen cooperation is key, and the MC encourages more residents to come forward with such evidence,” he added.

The commissioner has appealed to citizens to report such violations via WhatsApp number: 9915762917 by sharing images or video clips of littering acts along with location details. These reports will be verified and necessary action will be taken in accordance with MSW rules.