Chandigarh: Three arrested in Mansa man’s kidnapping case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 05, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Chandigarh Police arrested three individuals for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and robbing a 26-year-old Mansa resident of his gold bracelet on Saturday.

The Chandigarh police recovered a country-made pistol and live cartridges from the arrested individuals. They also seized the car involved in the incident. (HT Photo)
The arrested individuals are Kulwinderjit Singh, 18, Ramandeep Singh, 21, and Khuspreet Singh, 20, all residents of Mansa, Punjab.

The arrests were made after Joginder Singh, in his complaint, reported that he was assaulted and kidnapped by the accused after visiting a friend in Chandigarh.

Joginder stated that on Saturday, several men, including Kulwinderjit and Ramandeep, forcibly entered the flat in which he was staying, assaulted him, and threatened him with a firearm. The assailants subsequently kidnapped him and then abandoned him on the Sector 85 road in Mohali after robbing him of his gold bracelet.

The police recovered a country-made pistol and live cartridges from the arrested individuals. They also seized the car involved in the incident.

The police registered a case under Sections 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 140(1) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom etc), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act. The accused were produced before the local court, where they were remanded to two days of police custody for further investigation. They also have a previous criminal history with an attempt to murder and NDPS charges.

