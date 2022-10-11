Chandigarh to allot civil, electrical works for IAF Heritage Centre within week

Four months after the UT administration and the Indian Air Force (IAF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the proposed Indian Air Force Heritage Centre, set to come up at the Government Press Building in Sector 18, the UT administration will allot the centre’s civil and electrical works within a week.

During a review meeting regarding the setting up of the centre on Monday, held under the chairpersonship of UT adviser Dharam Pal, officials of the engineering department said the tender of the civil and electrical works were opened on October 7 and work will be allotted soon.

The adviser directed officials present at the meeting to work in close coordination and get the works completed at the earliest.

Culture secretary Vinod P Kavle briefed attendees on the duties and responsibilities of the air force and the UT administration in setting up the centre.

The centre is set to have eight attractions in total, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction, however, will be its very own flight simulator. In addition, informative exhibits including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, including machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities and guides, will also be set up. A souvenir shop will also be set up at the museum.

On August 27 last year, the UT administration and the IAF had signed an agreement in principle to set up the heritage centre in the presence of the then UT administrator VP Singh Badnore. Around 10 months later, the administration and the air force signed a memorandum of understanding on June 3, 2022.

The heritage centre will be maintained by the UT administration, while the weapons and other equipment will be set up by the air force.