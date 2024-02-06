Chandigarh to experience clear skies, colder nights ahead

With no Western Disturbance on cards for the region, the city is expected to see dry weather conditions over the next week. The nights, meanwhile, are set to be colder, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. The visitors enjoying a sunny day at Sector 17 Plaza, Chandigarh, on February 06, 2024. (HT Photo)

Met officials said that over the last few days, the cloud cover had kept the temperature from dipping but as the sky is expected to be clear now, the mercury is set to go down further.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded was 7.5°C, four notches below the maximum temperature on Monday. The maximum temperature, meanwhile, improved from 16.4°C on Monday to 18.7°C on Tuesday.

In the coming days too, the maximum temperature is likely to increase further due to sunny weather, especially in the afternoon.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 18°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 6°C.

AQI improves

The weekend downpour has led to improved air quality in the city. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS), Sector 22, was 93 and at CAAQMS Sector 53, it was 91, both in the satisfactory bracket.

AQI at CAAQMS Sector 25 was 112, which is in the moderate bracket, and at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board observatory in Sector 6 Panchkula, it was 84, which is also satisfactory.

At satisfactory levels, the air can cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people while at moderate levels, it can cause breathing discomfort to the people with lung diseases, asthma and heart diseases.