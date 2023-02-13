Chandigarh to get 80 new electric buses by September

In line with UT adviser Dharam Pal’s announcement on Republic Day, the UT transport department has started the process of procuring 80 more electric buses that will ply around the tricity and 60 buses for long routes.

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) already has 80 electric buses in its fleet. The new buses are expected to arrive by September.

UT transport director Pradhuman Singh said, “The tenders for the buses will be floated in April and the buses should arrive by September. The procurement of these buses will give a major boost to UT’s plan to replace the entire fleet of CTU’s diesel buses, running on local and sub-urban routes, with electric ones by 2027-28. Apart from saving diesel, they will also bring down carbon dioxide emission.”

The 60 long-route buses, meanwhile, are expected sooner by April. “Arrival of the new buses will help CTU expand its long-route network and lower the waiting time of passengers,” said Singh.

The buses have been sanctioned by the Union ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises under the Phase-II FAME India Scheme.