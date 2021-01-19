Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
In the wake of the pandemic, the Republic Day celebrations in the city, just like the Independence Day celebrations last year, will be a low-key affair.
There will be no At Home function at the UT administrator’s house either.
The administration has finalised the programme to be held at the parade ground at Sector 17. School children will not be called for participating in various events this year.
The list of prominent invitees for the function has also been restricted to a few and the number of general attendees has been halved.
Also, like last year’s Independence Day, fewer people will be honoured at the parade ground, and the department heads will be entrusted with the task of distribution of awards and honours to the recipients. The march past will be organised by the police.
As per instructions of the administration, many Covid-19 related precautions are being taken for organising the programme. In tune with the social distancing norms, the chairs of attendees will be placed at a distance of two yards from each other. It will be mandatory for everyone to wear a mask.
