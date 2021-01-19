IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
chandigarh news

Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function

In the wake of the pandemic, the Republic Day celebrations in the city, just like the Independence Day celebrations last year, will be a low-key affair
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:57 PM IST

In the wake of the pandemic, the Republic Day celebrations in the city, just like the Independence Day celebrations last year, will be a low-key affair.

There will be no At Home function at the UT administrator’s house either.

The administration has finalised the programme to be held at the parade ground at Sector 17. School children will not be called for participating in various events this year.

The list of prominent invitees for the function has also been restricted to a few and the number of general attendees has been halved.

Also, like last year’s Independence Day, fewer people will be honoured at the parade ground, and the department heads will be entrusted with the task of distribution of awards and honours to the recipients. The march past will be organised by the police.

As per instructions of the administration, many Covid-19 related precautions are being taken for organising the programme. In tune with the social distancing norms, the chairs of attendees will be placed at a distance of two yards from each other. It will be mandatory for everyone to wear a mask.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
On January 8, avian influenza was confirmed at two poultry farms in Panchkula’s Barwala belt. (Representational photo)
On January 8, avian influenza was confirmed at two poultry farms in Panchkula’s Barwala belt. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana poultry farmers move HC seeking relief

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The association in its plea stated that though compensation should be paid on the spot immediately after the culling is over or at the time of collecting birds from the owners, no such relief was being provided to them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. (File photo)
Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. (File photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MP Kirron prefers close aides over experts in road safety panel

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:27 PM IST
On Kher’s recommendations, Prabhloch Singh of the Human Rights Protection Group and MFP Federation, Mayank Mishra of Dr GC Mishra Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust and Sanjeev Vashisht of Sewa Bharti have been made members of the committee
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
chandigarh news

Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:57 PM IST
In the wake of the pandemic, the Republic Day celebrations in the city, just like the Independence Day celebrations last year, will be a low-key affair
READ FULL STORY
Close
The committee formed by the apex court could not play any constructive role in resolving the crisis following the central government's refusal to repeal the three agricultural laws, Badal said.(Ravi Kumar /HT Photo)
The committee formed by the apex court could not play any constructive role in resolving the crisis following the central government's refusal to repeal the three agricultural laws, Badal said.(Ravi Kumar /HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Farm laws: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal says SC-appointed panel can't resolve crisis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Badal was speaking to the media after holding ward-level meetings in Nawanshahr, Banga and Phagwara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute
Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute
chandigarh news

Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital will soon begin tele-registration for patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
Panjab University Teachers’ Association calls off protest over promotions after 61 days
Panjab University Teachers’ Association calls off protest over promotions after 61 days
chandigarh news

Panjab University Teachers’ Association calls off protest over promotions after 61 days

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:38 PM IST
The screening of another batch of teachers for promotion under the career advancement scheme is scheduled on January 23 and 24
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Manimajra station house officer Jaswinder Kaur.
Former Manimajra station house officer Jaswinder Kaur.
chandigarh news

CBI files graft challan against former woman SHO in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Manimajra station house officer Jaswinder Kaur and four others in a bribery case that dates back to June 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fuel prices at all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula
Fuel prices at all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula
chandigarh news

Fuel prices at all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Just 11 days after touching an all-time high of 81 per litre, petrol price went past 82 in Chandigarh on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the accused was also involved in two more thefts in Manimajra. (Representational photo)
One of the accused was also involved in two more thefts in Manimajra. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Two held with three stolen cars, eight two-wheelers in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Both the accused were driving cars stolen from Mauli Jagran on October 21, 2020, and January 16 this year, respectively
READ FULL STORY
Close
The staffer was caught red-handed at the CTU office in Industrial Area Phase 1. (Representational photo)
The staffer was caught red-handed at the CTU office in Industrial Area Phase 1. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking staffer held for taking 1 lakh bribe

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The vigilance department has arrested an employee of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) for taking a bribe of 1 lakh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bapu Dham Colony had emerged as one of the biggest virus hotspots in the region in May last year. (File photo)
Bapu Dham Colony had emerged as one of the biggest virus hotspots in the region in May last year. (File photo)
chandigarh news

Lack of symptoms, late detection led to widespread Covid infection in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony, says study

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The research study was conducted by PGIMER and also appeared in the journal of primary care and community health states
READ FULL STORY
Close
Focus on women’s empowerment secures <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100-cr EU grant for 24x7 water supply project in Chandigarh
Focus on women’s empowerment secures 100-cr EU grant for 24x7 water supply project in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Focus on women’s empowerment secures 100-cr EU grant for 24x7 water supply project in Chandigarh

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The 500 crore ambitious project will have jobs reserved for women at different levels, health programmes exclusively for them and priority water connections in women’s name besides subsidies
READ FULL STORY
Close
Process for senate polls initiated, Panjab University tells HC
Process for senate polls initiated, Panjab University tells HC
chandigarh news

Process for senate polls initiated, Panjab University tells HC

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:42 PM IST
At the same time, varsity said, it is actively considering governance reforms in view of the National Education Policy 2020, according to which the senate is to be replaced with a board of governors
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year, PU had conducted the semester exams for final year students online due to the pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Last year, PU had conducted the semester exams for final year students online due to the pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University semester exams likely to be conducted online

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The examinations for students of odd semesters in Panjab University are likely to be conducted online
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the 25 docking stations in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (SANJEEV SHARMA/HT)
One of the 25 docking stations in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (SANJEEV SHARMA/HT)
chandigarh news

Public bike sharing in Chandigarh: 11,000 users ride 35,000km in a month, save 11,617 tonnes in carbon emissions

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:22 AM IST
In the next phase, by May this year, 1,250 cycles will be added and dockets will be increased from 25 to 155
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP