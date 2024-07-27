Chandigarh to have ‘tree map’ soon

The UT administration is all set to implement a ‘tree map’ in the city and geo-tagging of all trees in the city will be conducted using modern Geographic Information System (GIS) based technology. The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the expert committee of the UT forest and wildlife department. (HT File)

This decision was taken during a recent meeting of the expert committee of the UT forest and wildlife department.

A tree map is a visual method for displaying hierarchical data, using nested rectangles to represent the branches of a tree diagram.

A senior officer who attended the meeting said, “It has been directed that the work related to the preparation of the ‘Tree Map’ should be expedited by the municipal corporation and the engineering department within their respective jurisdictions. This includes following information avenue-wise (VI-V7) covering all the sectors in UT Chandigarh.”

Officials stated that the UT civic body and engineering department will submit a draft tree map of Chandigarh, including the aforementioned information, during the next meeting of the expert committee.

It has also been ordered that in addition to this enumeration of trees, a comprehensive assessment of different parameters of the trees, including their health status, shall be carried out by the civic body through the Forest Research Institute (FRI) and this should be expedited and completed at the earliest.

The officials observed that this is a very important exercise to ascertain the status of trees in UT.

“In the FRI exercise, geo-tagging of the trees may also be carried out, which will facilitate the use of modern technology like GIS in further analysis and study of the data for the scientific management of trees in UT Chandigarh,” the minutes of the meeting read.