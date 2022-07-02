Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh to monitor school admissions online from next session
Chandigarh to monitor school admissions online from next session

To monitor admissions online, Chandigarh education department will study the practices and procedures being followed by the governments of Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.
The admission process in Chandigarh was shifted online after the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020. (HT File)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 02:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh education department will monitor admissions across all city schools online from the next academic session to ensure uniformity in the EWS admission process. This was decided at the 11th meeting of the State Advisory Council, held under the chairmanship of the Chandigarh adviser on Friday.

The State Advisory Council has been constituted as per the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act to advise the government regarding implementation of various provisions of the Act.

The admission process was shifted online after the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020. To monitor admissions online, the UT education department will study the practices and procedures being followed by the governments of Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

As an income certificate is needed for EWS admissions, the office of the deputy commissioner will review and amend the application form to ensure the benefits are availed of only by those eligible and the process becomes more transparent.

Many private schools have been complaining that the UT education department hasn’t reimbursed the outstanding amount for per child payment, allowed under the RTE Act. Regarding this, the council said the payments should be expedited and the reimbursement process should be streamlined to ensure seamless settlement of payments.

Also present during the meeting were the UT education secretary, deputy commissioner, CCPCR chairperson, director school education and director higher education.

