Chandigarh: to reward 6 Good Samaritans with ₹25K for saving road mishap victims

Six individuals who rushed to the aid of road accident victims and ensured timely medical assistance during the critical “golden hour” will be honoured with ₹25,000 each along with appreciation certificates under the Centre’s Rah-Veer (Good Samaritan) Scheme, officials said on Tuesday. Measures to address accident-prone spots, rectification of leakages on cycle tracks, installation of traffic police assistance booths at major intersections, and action against vendor encroachments were also reviewed. (HT File)

The “golden hour”, in trauma care, is the critical first 60 minutes immediately following a severe accident. Receiving prompt, life-saving medical or surgical intervention within this window significantly increases the chances of survival and prevents severe, long-term complications.

The decision to honour Good Samaritans was taken at a meeting of the district road safety committee chaired by deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav, where the cases were placed for verification and appraisal. Officials said the award recognises their swift response in facilitating immediate medical care, which significantly improved the survival chances of the victims.

The committee observed that all six Good Samaritans – Anuj Sharma of Sector 15, Panchkula, Sukhdev Singh of Sarangpur, Anil Kumar of Mauli Jagran Complex, Pardeep of Kajheri, Mohd Rashid of Sector 52, and Col. Kumar Sugandh of Dappar, Mohali, acted promptly in emergency situations and ensured that injured persons were transported to hospitals or trauma care facilities without delay.

Cashless treatment to victims

The implementation of the PM Rahat Scheme, which provides cashless treatment to road accident victims, was discussed in detail. The DC directed the police to verify accident cases within 24 hours in non-critical cases and within 48 hours in life-threatening situations. The health department was asked to clear pending cases related to fund disbursal and submit an updated report.

Safety measures on roads

An action-taken report (ATR) presented during the meeting highlighted several measures undertaken since the previous review. These included installation of road furniture and engineering interventions on sector-dividing roads such as Sectors 14/25 and 25/38, repair and replacement of defective traffic signages, and installation of automatic traffic control (ATC) signals at key locations, including Dhanas Bridge near the dumping ground, Matka Chowk, and the T-point of Industrial Area Phase-I. Traffic signals have also been installed at the Panchkula and Baltana turns to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

The committee was informed about ongoing infrastructure works such as the widening of the road from Airport Light Point to the airport, and physical segregation of cycle tracks along stretches between Transport Chowk and Tribune Chowk, and from Kali Bari Light Point towards Sector 47.

Measures to address accident-prone spots, rectification of leakages on cycle tracks, installation of traffic police assistance booths at major intersections, and action against vendor encroachments were also reviewed.