Chandigarh tops country in implementing Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Chandigarh has ranked first among all states and Union territories in implementing the Union government’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which aims at strengthening health care through digital connectivity.

Chandigarh was awarded for having the most health records linked to the Ayushman Bharat Health Account and for having the maximum doctors and nurses in the healthcare professional registry during a two-day national conference in New Delhi. The conference commemorated four years of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Scheme and one year of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Chandigarh health services director Dr Suman Singh said the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) allows doctors to access the medical records of patients. “The ABHA number is a 14-digit number which will uniquely identify the patient as a participant in India’s digital health care ecosystem.”

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “UT has the maximum doctors and nurses in the healthcare professional registry. The registry allows patients to seek consultation from specialists.”

Garg said, “The awards are a result of the combined efforts of the health facilities of Chandigarh administration, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and health facilities in the private sector. We are in the process of procuring computer hardware and other equipment and networking in all health and wellness centres, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 and Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.”

FIGURES AT A GLANCE

Health IDs generated: 5,35,437

Health facilities: 311

Healthcare professionals: 1833

health records linked to ABDM: 17,275

* Till September 22, 2022