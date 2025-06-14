Chandigarh tosses through third-warmest night on record

City residents braved the toughest night of the season as the minimum temperature climbed to 32.7°C, the third highest recorded in the city at the Sector 39 India Meteorological Department (IMD) station. On Friday, after the muggy night, the day temperature fell to 39.6°C from 41.7°C, finally dropping below the 40°C mark. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

High humidity made the night even sultry after an already scorching day.

As per IMD Pune, which compiles extreme weather data for the country, the highest minimum temperature in Chandigarh was 33.6°C on June 6, 2017. The second highest was 32.8°C on June 14, 2018, making Thursday night’s 32.7°C the third highest.

June typically records the warmest nights of the year in this region.

For context, the highest minimum temperature in May is 32°C (May 23, 2010), and in July it is 31.8°C (July 3, 2012).

The minimum temperature rose from 31.8°C the previous night to 32.7°C, 6.4 degrees above normal, marking the third straight “warm night”.

IMD declares a warm night when the maximum temperature goes past 40°C and the minimum is 4.5°C above normal. A severe warm night is declared if the minimum is 6.5°C above normal.

In a curious summer curve, while the minimum temperature has been soaring, the maximum is on a downturn. On Friday, after the muggy night, the day temperature fell to 39.6°C from 41.7°C, finally dropping below the 40°C mark.

Since June 7 (39.9°C), the day temperature had been steadily rising, peaking at 43.9°C on June 10 — the highest so far this year.

At 39.6°C, the maximum temperature on Friday was still 1 degree above normal. With only a 6.9-degree difference between the high and low, residents found no respite from the torrid heat.

“The temperature usually drops at night as the heat absorbed during the day escapes after sunset. But cloudy weather and high humidity can prevent this. Dry westerly winds at night are also keeping the temperature high,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD Chandigarh.

RAINY WEEK ON THE ANVIL

Relief is right around the corner, as IMD has forecast chances of thunderstorms and light rain through the coming week.

According to Paul, chances of rain will begin on Saturday and continue for the next five days, after which the rain activity is expected to intensify. Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh is also expected to bring down cool winds to the city, offering residents a much-needed breather.