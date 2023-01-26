Chandigarh: Traffic restrictions in place for Republic Day

In wake of the Republic Day function at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh, the traffic on the route will be diverted from 6.30am on Thursday.

Residents attending the parade would not be allowed to carry bags, match box, knife, cigarette, weapons, liquor, inflammable items, electronic devices, black flag, banners/posters, inside the venue.

Traffic will be diverted from roundabout of Sector 16/17/22/23 up to Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump, Sector 22-A on Udyog Path, from old district court, Sector 17, upto Shivalik Hotel behind the Parade Ground, Sector 17, and from Lyon’s Restaurant Light Point near MC Office, Sector 17 upto Parade Ground.

As per the advisory, no general parking shall be allowed in the parking area in front of shops in market of Sector 22-A from 6:30 AM onwards. Special invitees having authorised car-parking labels would be approaching Parade Ground, Sector 17, from the roundabout of Sector 16/17/22/23 (Cricket Stadium Chowk) on Udyog Path and are to park their vehicles in the area in front of the market of Sector 22-A.

The general public would approach the Parade Ground either from ISBT Sector 17 Chowk or from 17/18 Light Point side.

Buses coming towards ISBT Sector 17 shall be diverted towards ISBT Chowk Sector 17 from Kissan Bhawan Chowk and Piccadilly Chowk via Himalaya Marg & shall reach ISBT Sector 17 from Small Chowk (near Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump).

Further, to de-congest this area at the time of dispersal, traffic shall be diverted away from ISBT Sector 17 Chowk on Udyog Path by diverting traffic coming from 17/18 light point, Aroma light point, Sector 18/19/20/21 Chowk and Cricket Stadium Chowk for half an hour i.e. from 11.30am to 12.15pm. Further, at the time of dispersal, only buses will be allowed to ply on this stretch.

BOX

Designated parking lots for public

a. Parking area of Sector 22-B

b. Circus Ground, Sector 17

c. Parking area adjacent Neelam Cinema, Sector 17

d. Multi-story parking, Sector 17