Chandigarh: Transplant recipients celebrate 2nd chance of life

The 5th edition of “ROTTO PGIMER Transplant Games 2025” concluded on Sunday at sports complex, Sector-7 with over 300 transplant recipients and organ donors taking part in various games. The two-day event organised by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in collaboration with Organ Transplant Trust, ROTTO North, aimed to make people aware about organ donation and a healthy life one can lead afterwards. Participants from over 10 states, including Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Assam, Jharkhand, and Odisha participated in the event. (Ht Photo for representation)

Participants from over 10 states, including Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Assam, Jharkhand, and Odisha participated in the event. Families of donors were also felicitated in the event. Different games for under 40 and over 40 age category included sprints and badminton duels to javelin throws, endurance-testing race-walks, and adrenaline-pumping tug-of-war.

Digvijay Singh from Jabalpur shared his journey from a terminal kidney patient to a champion, stating “never give up.” Singh is a professional bodybuilder and silver medalist at the world transplant games. Another inspiring story was of Preeti, who had a heart transplant at Delhi 25 years ago and won a silver medal in badminton.

Rajpal, a former captain of Indian national hockey team was the chief guest. He said, “when our time comes to step back, we can pass on a precious gift, ensuring that our legacy continues, and others can race forward with newfound hope.”