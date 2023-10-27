Chandigarh Transport Undertaking to procure 60 buses for long routes

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has given approval to the UT transport department to purchase 60 ordinary buses for long routes that will bump up Chandigarh Transport Undertaking’s (CTU) long-distance fleet to 238. With the arrival of new buses, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking will have a total of 119 AC and 119 non-AC buses for long routes. (HT)

UT transport director Pradhuman Singh said the department had last month condemned 20 old buses, while 63 old buses were removed from roads earlier as well: “The new buses are being purchased to bridge the shortage. These will also be equipped with better facilities. The tender will be floated in a couple of days.”

With the arrival of new buses, the department will have a total of 119 AC and 119 non-AC buses. All new buses will run from Depot Number 1.

In April, the department had also procured 20 new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) buses to expand its services in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

