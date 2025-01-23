Chandigarh Transport Undertaking to start Prayagraj bus service from January 23

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will begin a daily bus service to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh from January 23 to February 26, 2025. CTU is already providing bus services to a wide range of destinations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, covering several religious places in Salasar, Khatu, Vrindavan, Haridwar, and Katra, among others. (HT Photo)

The bus will depart from ISBT-17 at 12 pm and reach Prayagraj at 8.30 am the next day after covering a 924 km journey in 19 hours.

The fare will be around ₹1,500 per passenger.

Chandigarh transport secretary Diprava Lakra will flag off the bus from ISBT-17 from counter number 27 on Thursday.

