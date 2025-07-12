Chandigarh tricity: 2 firings reported in a night

Two firing incidents were reported in the tricity on Thursday night. In the first case, Amit Jaiswal of Hallomajra told police that around 12.50 am, his mother heard a loud noise akin to the bursting of nature. When Jaiswal went outside to inspect, he saw two boys. One of them opened fire at him and threatened to kill him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first case, Amit Jaiswal of Hallomajra told police that around 12.50 am, his mother heard a loud noise akin to the bursting of nature. When Jaiswal went outside to inspect, he saw two boys. One of them opened fire at him and threatened to kill him.

Within two hours of his complaint, police arrested two persons – Vinod, 38, a resident of Ram Darbar and Hardev Singh, 33, a resident of Panchkula in an attempt-to-murder case. Cops also recovered a pistol and a country made pistol from their possession.

As per the police, Vinod has a criminal past and has eight cases previously registered against him in Chandigarh and Mohali.

In the second incident, reported near Airport Road in Aerocity, while no casualties or damages were reported, police have initiated an investigation.

Officials said that though the nature and motive, as well as the exact location of the incident are yet to be confirmed, the matter is being treated with complete seriousness.

SHO Aerocity Satwinder Singh said that, “We have two to three patrolling teams active in the area during night hours to ensure public safety. Our presence is consistent, and we are committed to maintaining order in and around Aerocity.”